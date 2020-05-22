ISTANBUL: Saudi slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz on Friday said that his killers will not be pardoned and that "no one has the right to pardon his killers".

Her response follows Jamal's son Salah Khashoggi's tweet earlier where he wrote the sons "forgive and pardon those who killed our father" during Ramzan, the Muslim month of fasting which ends this weekend.

"Jamal Khashoggi has become an international symbol bigger than any of us, admired and loved. His ambush and heinous murder does not have a statue of limitations and no one has the right to pardon his killers. I and others will not stop until we get #JusticeForJamal," she wrote in the tweet.

"Jamal was killed inside his country's consulate while getting the docs to complete our marriage. The killers came from Saudi with premeditation to lure, ambush & kill him. Nobody has the right to pardon the killers. We will not pardon the killers nor those who ordered the killing," Cengiz added.

A royal family insider turned critic, Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate by a team of Saudi agents in Istanbul. The 59-year-old journalist wrote a column for the 'Washington Post' newspaper and went into self-imposed exile in the US in 2017. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to obtain papers he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

His remains were never found. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accused of ordering the killing but the kingdom has strongly denied the allegations.

Five people are sentenced to death and jailed three others in December over the murder.

