KARACHI: With 98 people on board, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday. The fate of the people was not immediately known.

Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, a Pakistan TV channel reported.

The PIA Airbus A320 had 98 people on board including 91 passengers and seven flight crew and communication with the plane was cut off one minute before its landing, according to a media report quoting Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources.

Several houses have been damaged in the area where the aircraft crashed as it was a residential area.

A statement by the Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the spot for carrying out rescue and relief operations alongside civil administration.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident, Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister said, a Pakistan media house reported.

