WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump criticised Barack Obama and said that, “He was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

On Sunday, Trump asserted that he had not seen Obama's comments but said that Obama was an incompetent president. White House Adviser Peter Navarro also reacted to the comments made by Barack Obama and said that he was glad Mr. Obama had a new job as a press secretary to presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Barack Obama during an online commencement address to graduates of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Saturday said that, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

He further added that, "Let’s be honest, a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. These aren’t normal times. You’re being asked to find your way in a world in the middle of a devastating pandemic and a terrible recession.”

Barack Obama has publicly lashed out at the current administration earlier as well. Trump was severely criticised for not handling the coronavirus pandemic in an appropriate way in the country. The US is one of the worst-hit countries in the world with COVID-19. A total of 89,932 people died due to the coronavirus disease and the number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1.52 million.

