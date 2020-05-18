BEIJING: The dangerous coronavirus took its birth in Wuhan province, China last year. The deadly virus has spread to other countries across the globe and is infecting millions across the world.

China kept all its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus but mainland China reported five new coronavirus positive cases on May 16. Wuhan's 76-day lockdown ended on April 8th and the country is slowly getting back to the normal but from a couple of days, a few fresh cases are being reported in the country. The number of coronavirus positive cases in China stands at 82,947 and 4,634 people have died.

Many countries accused China and expressed disappointment over China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was very serious over the dragon country and is pressing China to agree for an inquiry into the origin of the virus. China said that it has reported WHO about the strange pneumonia cases that were reported in December, 2019 and it also said that the US didn’t pay attention to the warnings given by China about Coronavirus.

According to the reports, Liao Dengfeng, a supervisor of China's National Health Commission, said that “The Chinese government had issued an order on January 3 to destroy the coronavirus sample in an unauthorized lab. He claimed that this step was taken as a precaution keeping safety in mind.” He further added that the samples were destroyed so as to contain the spread of the virus. However, the Chinese government didn’t release any official information about China destroying the first samples of coronavirus.

Also Read: AI-based Tool To Detect COVID-19 Without Testing: Report