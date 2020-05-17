WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiance, Clarke Gayford leader found out there are no exceptions coronavirus guidelines ,when it comes to social distancing after she was initially turned away from an eatery on Saturday, because it was too full.
Apparently NZ leader Jacinda Ardern and her fiance, decided to step out for lunch at Olive’s, a restaurant in the capital city of Wellington. This was two days after the country relaxed many of its lockdown rules, including reopening restaurants.
This had come to fore on social media when one Twitter user posted : “Omg Jacinda Ardern just tried to come into Olive and was rejected cause it's full,” wrote.
Gayford took the time to respond: “I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organized and book anywhere. Was very nice of them to chase us down st (street) when a spot freed up. A+ service.”
Another Twitter user, Joanne, chimed in: “This has to be the most Kiwi tweet I've ever read ... love it, love NZ.”Asked for comment, a spokesperson from Ardern's office said in an email that waiting at a cafe is something that anyone can experience during New Zealand's virus restrictions, “The PM says she just waits like everyone else."
There was a happy ending though, after a table was freed up and the hotel staff went running down the street to call the couple back.
Ardern has been widely praised for her quick response to the pandemic. The country's borders were closed and a strict lockdown was effected in March. This has resulted a successfully managing to keep the virus at bay.
New Zealand Health authorities have reported only one new case over the past five days. The country has confirmed a total of 1,498 cases, including 21 deaths. ( With Inputs from PTI)
Also Read: Lockdown 4.0: 30 Cities In India Likely To Have Maximum Restrictions