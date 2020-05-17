WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiance, Clarke Gayford leader found out there are no exceptions coronavirus guidelines ,when it comes to social distancing after she was initially turned away from an eatery on Saturday, because it was too full.

Apparently NZ leader Jacinda Ardern and her fiance, decided to step out for lunch at Olive’s, a restaurant in the capital city of Wellington. This was two days after the country relaxed many of its lockdown rules, including reopening restaurants.

This had come to fore on social media when one Twitter user posted : “Omg Jacinda Ardern just tried to come into Olive and was rejected cause it's full,” wrote.

Gayford took the time to respond: “I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organized and book anywhere. Was very nice of them to chase us down st (street) when a spot freed up. A+ service.”