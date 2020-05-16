WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump addressing the media expressed hope that the COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of 2020 and also announced that he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to speed up the effort under a project called, "Operation Warp Speed".

On Saturday, Donald Trump tweeted that the US would help India by donating ventilators. He further tweeted that his country would stand with India and Narendra Modi during this coronavirus pandemic. He praised the Indian-Americans as great scientists and researchers and asserted that they are working hard to develop a vaccine.

His tweet reads, "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy! Here is the tweet made by the President of the US.”

Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House, "I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientists and researchers."

To a question asked by a reporter, Trump answered that India and America are working very closely and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a very good friend to him.

Earlier, Trump has warned India that the US may retaliate if hydroxychloroquine is not exported to their country. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to treat COVID-19. India told that it would help the US. Later, Trump thanked India for supplying the drug to their country.

In India, a total of 85,215 people have been infected with coronavirus and now it is ranked 11th in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases. More than 27,920 people have been recovered and 2,649 people died due to COVID-19. Globally, the coronavirus cases stand at 4.53 million and nearly 307K people died due to coronavirus infection. The countries like US, UK, Italy, and Spain are the worst-hit countries with coronavirus.

Also Read: Trump Disappointed In China, Threatens To Cut Off Relationship With Dragon Country