Turkish Footballer Cevher Toktas (32) was arrested by the Turkish authorities for killing his 5-year-old son. The boy was being treated in a hospital on suspicion of coronavirus infection. As per the reports, Cevher handed himself over to the police and confessed to having smothered his 5-year-old son Kasim with a pillow on May 4.

According to the sources, the boy was admitted to the children's hospital in the northwestern province of Bursa as the kid developed high fever and cough on April 23. He was placed in isolation along with his father. Later in the day, Toktas called the doctors saying that the boy was facing a difficulty in breathing.

Immediately, he was rushed to intensive care but he died after two hours. It was ruled that the boy had passed away as a result of COVID-19. The death of the little one was not believed to be suspicious.

After 11 days, Toktas called the police and confessed to killing his son. He said that, "I pressed a pillow on my son who was lying on his back. For 15 minutes, I pressed down on the pillow without lifting it up. My son was struggling during that time. After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow. Then I yelled for doctors to help to draw any suspicions away from me. I never loved my younger son after he was born. I don’t know why I don’t love him. The sole reason why I killed him that day is because I didn’t like him. I don’t have any mental issues."

Cevher Toktas currently plays with amateur league team Bursa Yildirimspor. Toktas played for the Hacettepe soccer team between 2007 and 2009.

