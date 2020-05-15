TEXAS: Austria Princess Maria Galitzine married to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh passed away in Houston after suffering a "sudden cardiac aneurysm" at the age of 31.

Princess Maria Galitzine lived in Houston and worked as an interior designer. She married Singh, a renowned chef, in 2017 and the couple has a two-year-old son, Maxim, according to an obituary in a newspaper.

Maria was the daughter of Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine and passed away on May 4. She was laid to rest at the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston four days after her death.

The princess is survived by her three sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, as well as her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann, according to the obituary.

She is also survived by her parents, Princess Maria-Anna (born Archduchess of Austria) and Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat. Her maternal grandfather was Archduke Rudolf of Austria.

Born in 1988 in Luxembourg, the European royal had moved to Russia at the age of 5. After graduation, she moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art and Design.

Princess Maria lived and worked in Brussels as well as in Chicago, Illinois and Houston.

