MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to attack India.

While asking Islamabad to launch an attack on India, Haider said, “Only statements won’t work now, PM Imran Khan should react and order Pakistani armed forces to attack the neighbouring country.”

While speaking to media after visiting some villages along the Line of Control (LoC) the PoK PM admitted that Pakistani forces have made bunkers inside the villages and constantly engage with Indian forces.

This statement had sparked an outrage on Twitter, with users criticising him for his instigating statements against India.

Known for his controversial and notorious statements, Raja Farooq some time ago said that the armed struggle in Jammu and Kashmir must continue. He also said that with the current strategy of the Pakistan government, Kashmir won't get independence even in the next 700 years.