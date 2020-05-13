WUHAN: The first coronavirus case reported in Wuhan in December 2019. It is the place where the global coronavirus epidemic first started. The officials of Wuhan are going to test its entire population of 11 million people as the central Chinese city reported a few new COVID-19 infections for the first time since its lockdown was lifted.

A notice released in the state reads as, "Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit."

A total of six new cases were reported on Sunday and Monday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District. But an official from the Dongxihu District epidemic prevention and control commanding office told the news agency that they have not yet received any news about the notice.

China kept all its efforts to control the spread of the virus but the second wave is likely to hit the country again as it has lifted lockdowns and restrictions across the country. Virus clusters have appeared in recent weeks in the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang, which border Russia. Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission asserted that, “Seven provinces reported new infections over the past 14 days, and clustered cases were continuing to increase.”

Also Read: India’s Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package Is Striking!