TEHRAN: Twenty Iranian sailors have been killed and 15 severely injured after an Iranian naval vessel was apparently hit by another missile. On Sunday in the Gulf of Oman, a new anti-ship missile hit a support ship, Konarak.

The incident was a severe blow to the Iranian military as it is now recovering from its unintentional attack on a Ukrainian civilian aircraft. As per the reports, "Konarak was struck after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target”.

The incident took place in the port of Jask which is nearly 1,270 kilometers south-east of Tehran. Iran holds exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. The US Navy's 4th Fleet that monitors the region didn't comment on the issue. The navy's public relations department expressed its condolences to the families of the dead.

