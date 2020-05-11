Twitterati was confused about was the pronunciation of the name. However, Elon Musk himself in a recent interview gave all the answers for those who are still wondering how to pronounce his baby's name X Æ A-12.

"So, X is just the letter X, Æ is pronounced as Ash. And, A-12 is my contribution and it is just pronounced as A-12," he said.

Therefore, the final pronunciation of the name is, "X Ash A Twelve."

He also mentioned that it was his girlfriend, Grimes who came up with the name. However, A-12 was his contribution and it stands for Archangel 12, which is an aircraft.

Earlier, when Tesla chief had revealed the name of his newborn, Grimes took to the Twitter to explain the complete meaning of the name.

She wrote, "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)." Musk corrected her in the tweet and wrote that it is SR-71 and not 17.