KABUL: Four people, including a child were injured after four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in Tahia Maskan area of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday morning. The attack is the first such coordinated attempt in months.

However, no group has claimed the attacks yet. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a clearance team was at the site of the attacks, an international news agency reported.

Security forces said that National Directorate of Security (NDS) and government vehicles were the targets.

On Sunday night, two explosions were reported from Caharrahi Qambar and one explosion was reported from the Hootkill area. In total, seven explosions have taken place in Kabul in the last 24 hours.

Since the Taliban signed a landmark withdrawal deal with the US in February, the group has not carried out any large attacks in the city. The deal was meant to pave the way for peace in the country.

The explosions comes at a time when authorities are trying to impose a lockdown in Kabul to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Also Read: Lockdown: Liquor Sales Drop Drastically In Andhra Pradesh