HYDERABAD: The total number of coronavirus cases across the world is nearer to 4 million mark. With each passing day, the severity of the virus is increasing and the US is one of the worst-hit countries in the world. Among the 4 million cases, coronavirus has claimed over 271,000 lives across the world.

In the US, a total of 77,000 people died due to COVID-19 infection and in the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 2,231 deaths. Now, as per the reports, the country is having a total of 1,283,829 coronavirus positive cases. The other countries that are worst affected by COVID-19 are Spain, Italy, UK, France, Russia, and China.

USA (Country) - 1,321,785 (Confirmed Cases) - 78,611 (Deaths)

Spain - 260,117 - 26,299

Italy - 217,185 - 30,201

UK - 211,364 - 31,241

Russia - 187,859 - 1,723

France - 176,079 - 26,230

Germany - 170,588 - 7,510

Brazil - 145,892 - 9,992

Turkey - 135,569 - 3,689

Iran - 104,691 - 6,541

The coronavirus stimulated lockdown in the US has made millions of people jobless. A total of 20.5 million jobs were destroyed in April and it is the biggest amount ever recorded. Now, the unemployment rate in the US stands at 14.7%.

Reacting to this, President Donald Trump while speaking to a US television channel said that it is fully expected and there is no surprise. He further added that he will be bringing it back. The closure of business due to coronavirus induced lockdown hampered economic activity and it can be termed as the largest collapse in history. 12 years ago, during the economic collapse, the US lost nearly 8.6 million jobs in a two year period.

