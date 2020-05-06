MOSCOW: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday was awarded with a commemorative World War II medal by Russian President Vladimir Putin marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Tuesday.

The official statement of Russian embassy said, that the medal was awarded to Kim for the role he played in safeguarding the memories of Soviet soldiers who died in the territory of North Korea.

However, Kim, who was rumored earlier this month to have fallen ill, didn't attend the ceremony. Russia's ambassador in North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, presented the award to the country's Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon on May 5.