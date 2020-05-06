WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump nominated Indian-American woman attorney, Saritha Komatireddy as a judge to a federal court in New York. Trump sent her nomination to the US Senate on Monday, the White House said.

As per reports Saritha has her roots in Telangana. Her parents are both doctors settled in the US. Father Dr Hanumanth Reddy is a cardiologist in Missouri and mother Dr Geetha Reddy a rheumatologist. Saritha is a prosecutor and teaches law in the Columbia Law School, New York.

Earlier, she clerked under former judge of the same district Brett Kavanaugh.

Komatireddy is currently Deputy Chief of General Crimes in the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Previously she was Acting Deputy Chief, International Narcotics and Money Laundering (June, 2018 - January, 2019) and Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinator (2016-2019).

Upon graduating from the prestigious Harvard Law School, Komatireddy served as a law clerk to then-Judge Kavanaugh of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

She also served as counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling.

On February 12, Trump announced his intent to nominate Komatireddy to serve as a United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. (PTI)

