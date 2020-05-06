CALIFORNIA: People across the social media are quite surprised after Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed that his newborn son has been named X Æ A-12 Musk.
Elon Musk and girlfriend Singer Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 5. Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.
While enganging in a chat session with fans on Twitter, Elon Musk was asked about the name of his child, and he tweeted saying, "X Æ A-12 Musk".
Social media users were amazed with the quirky and confusing name. Earlier, netizens thought that Musk, in all probability, was just bluffing fans. But as the discussion continued, Grimes made it clear that her son has been named X Æ A-12 Musk indeed.
In fact, she also tweeted explaining the meaning of her son's name which is slightly confusing.
"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)," Grimes tweeted.
COMPLICATED! Isn't it?
Though Grimes explained the meaning, the internet is still trying to make sense of it.
On being asked, Musk also shared two adorable pictures of his son. Have a look:
Elon Musk, 48, has been dating Grimes since 2018. Grimes, 32, announced her pregnancy in January on Instagram.
