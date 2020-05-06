CALIFORNIA: People across the social media are quite surprised after Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed that his newborn son has been named X Æ A-12 Musk.

Elon Musk and girlfriend Singer Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 5. Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.

While enganging in a chat session with fans on Twitter, Elon Musk was asked about the name of his child, and he tweeted saying, "X Æ A-12 Musk".