NEW YORK: The number of coronavirus cases in the United States reached 1,201,337 on Tuesday. A total of 70,646 people have died due to COVID-19. New York remains as one of the worst-hit states with 321,192 cases and 25,073 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 130,593 cases and 8,244 deaths.

New York has now reported more than 1,700 deaths that were previously undisclosed at nursing homes and adult care facilities. Not less than 4,800 people have died due to coronavirus at 351 of New York's 613 nursing homes since March 1.

A new list was released on Monday and it includes the deaths as of Sunday. Despite the state's largest disclosure, the exact information on how many nursing home residents have died remains unknown.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing a lot of criticism over his handling of coronavirus in the state. The state-regulated nursing homes have struggled a lot to treat Covid-19 patients in the early days.

Cuomo on Tuesday said that, "The faster we reopen, the lower the economic cost, but the higher the human cost because the more lives lost."

Cuomo further added that, “When you accelerate the reopening, you will have more people coming in contact with other people. You’re relaxing social distancing. The more people in contact with other people, the higher the infection rate of the spread of the virus. The more people get infected, the more people die. We know that. And that’s why the projection models are going up.”

