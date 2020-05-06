On Monday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a swerving van, believing it was being driven by an impaired driver and thought that he or she may in need of ambulance or paramedIc. But when the trooper went near and saw, it was just a five-year-old boy.

Later, when asked, the boy told the trooper he was planning to drive to California to buy himself an Italian luxury sports car.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet," the Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement on Twitter.

However, Utah police contacted the boy's parents and they took custody of their son and the vehicle.

While some of the Twitter users called him a legend, some were furious and wanted him and his family to be charged.

