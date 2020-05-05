WASHINTON: US President Donald Trump said that the US government has a decisive report on the origin of coronavirus emanating from China. He added that he was in a quandary that Beijing misled the world by not maintaining transparency in the outbreak of coronavirus.

During a virtual town hall meeting, Trump said that they will be giving a very strong report on what they think happened. He further added that the report is going to be conclusive. Trump asserted that the Chinese have made a very horrible mistake and they tried to cover the intensity of the spread of coronavirus.

Reports say that COVID-19 deaths in the United States will rise to more than 3,000 a day by June 1. The number of corona positive cases reported so far in the US is 1.21 million and the US is one of the most worst-hit countries with COVID-19. The US national intelligence is investigating the origin of coronavirus. China lashed out at the US's response to COVID-19.

Trump didn't want to respond when asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping and called him a strong leader. Trump said that he had a very good relationship with Xi. He added that some of US television channels are acting as the “Chinese Puppets”.

At the White House Meeting, Donald Trump to a question asked by a reporter that, "Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?" Trump answered, "Yes, I have. And I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they're like the public relations agency for China." The president further added that he can't tell about the proofs and he was not allowed to tell the reporters.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this virus came from that laboratory in Wuhan. These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.” Pompeo didn't answer the question of whether the Chinese intentionally released the virus. He said that the world’s best scientists are going to figure out what had actually happened.

