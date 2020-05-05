WASHINGTON DC: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday.

Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday, a media report said.

"Mom & baby all good. A few hours away!," he tweeted four hours later.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur did not reveal further details about the child.

This is Elon's first baby with Grimes. He has five sons from his previous marriage with Justine.

The pair have been dating since 2018. Grimes recently revealed that she was due in early May. "I do actually just really love my boyfriend," Grimes had said.

In early January, weeks after sparking pregnancy speculations with a baby bump photo, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, confirmed she was expecting, in a candid post shared on Instagram later that month.

She put out a selfie, asking her followers how they "cope with working and having a baby. I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal."

The 32-year-old singer continued, "Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 weeks. I feel like I was woefully ill prepared because I don't know if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn't really understand what I was getting into."

Also Read | Taking Vitamins Before & During Pregnancy