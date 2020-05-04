LONDON: A woman in Weymouth, a seaside town in England, found a very strange object while digging in her garden which was a 10-inch long loaded bomb.



Initially, Lulu Cirillo, 49, did not recognise the object and thought it was something more than a stone. She cleaned it in her kitchen and threw it across the lawn thinking her pet might play with it.



As she couldn't recognise what actually it was, she put the picture on Facebook, asking people to identify it. But when Facebook users suggested it was a bomb, an "absolutely terrified" Cirillo called the police.



The bomb disposal squad took away the bomb informing her that it was loaded and very dangerous "World War Two bomb". It was later detonated on Weymouth Beach on Saturday.



This could easily have been a tragic story if Cirillo had not posted the bomb's picture on Facebook!



Watch the video of the loaded bomb which was detonated at Weymouth Beach:

