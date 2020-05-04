WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that a vaccine for coronavirus could be available by the end of the year and urged Americans to put the pandemic behind them to embrace an "incredible" future.

Speaking to the media, Trump said, "I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year. We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."

He also said that Americans should start going back to beaches this summer and recommending that shuttered schools need to reopen in September, Trump forecast good news on the hunt for a vaccine.

The search for a vaccine for coronavirus infection has already intensified around the globe. Researchers around the world have stepped up their works on their own experimental shots against the disease caused by the new coronavirus and putting their best to find the vaccine.

Within the United States, at least 115 vaccine projects are going on in laboratories at companies and research labs, according to media reports.

The European Union has pledged to set up an international medical program to find a vaccine and treatment for the pandemic.

As per reports, in Britain, clinical trials have begun of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University's Jenner Institute.

Also Read: Donald Trump Revises COVID-19 Deaths Prediction To ‘Hopefully’ Under 100,000