HYDERABAD: The people of Spain have made the most of the latest easing of the national lockdown. Spain is one of the countries that has been worst-hit by COVID-19 in the world.

The lockdown that has been imposed in Spain due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic was eased for children under 14, a week ago. Now, adults in Spain were able to exercise outdoors; joggers and cyclists across the country came out from their homes early on Saturday.

For the first time in seven weeks, Spaniards were allowed out for exercises. In Barcelona, scores of runners and cyclists were spotted near the beach while surfers and paddle-boarders were enjoying the waves.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on the people of the country to follow strict guidelines on social distancing. A very strict lockdown has been imposed in Spain with only adults being allowed to leave home to purchase food, medicine and other essential goods.

A total of 25,100 deaths have been reported so far in the country. Pedro Sanchez said that six million face coverings would be distributed in transportation hubs, another seven million by local authorities, and a further 1.5 million via social institutions.

He further announced that a four-phase plan will be implemented in the country to return the country to new normality by the end of June. The government has come up with a shift system, allocating different time slots to different age groups so that there will not be any overcrowding.

