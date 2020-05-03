HYDERABAD: A war of words between the world's two biggest economies - US and China, has been going on from the past few days over COVID-19 response. US President Donald Trump said that the country is conducting serious investigations to know whether or not coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, and warned China that it would face consequences over its handling of the outbreak.

In retaliation, China took a jibe at the US by releasing a one-minute-thirty-nine second animated video. The short video titled 'Once Upon a Virus' features Lego-like figures in the form of a warrior wearing a face mask and the Statue of Liberty; representing two countries.

The video shows that the US didn't pay attention to the warnings given by China. In the video, one could see China reporting the WHO about the strange pneumonia cases that were reported in December. Later, China says that they have discovered a new virus and to which America responds as ''so what, it's only the flu.'' The warrior issues warnings about the severity of the virus in the country and the number of deaths, then the Statue of Liberty replies in a very dismissive manner.

The video ends with the US saying, “We are always correct, even though we contradict ourselves”, and the Chinese say, “That’s what I love about you Americans, your consistency”. The video was posted by the official Twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in France.

Take a look at the video here: