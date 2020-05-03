WASHINGTON: The United States President Donald Trump on Friday revised the COVID-19 deaths in the country to “hopefully less than 100,000', just days after he said he feared it could go up to 60,000 and then to 70,000.

“Hopefully we’re going to come in under that 100,000 lives lost,”he said.

The president’s remarks came as the number of confirmed cases in the United States approached 1.1 million with 64,200 deaths.

Earlier, when the pandemic broke out, Trump estimated the US fatalities would go upto 200,000.

As of Saturday, nearly 1.16M confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 67,000 deaths have been reported across the country.

While speaking to the reporters at White House, he claimed that his government has saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

“Through our aggressive response and the remarkable commitment and bravery of American people, we have saved thousands and thousands of lives,” the president told reporters on Friday.

With continued drop in new cases, hospitalization and intubation, many states have started easing these restrictions. On Friday,Texas became the largest state to roll back some of the curbs and lifting lockdown. Stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries were allowed to reopen with limited occupancy to ensure social-distancing.

Meanwhile, other states such as California and Michigan, which have been hit hard by the epidemic, are being more careful and have tightened restrictions and the lockdown has been extended till May 15.

