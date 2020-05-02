HYDERABAD: North Korean Leader, Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance on Friday, after three weeks of news doing rounds about the ill-health of Kim. He attended the completion of a fertiliser plant located in the north of Pyongyang on Friday.

KCNA reported that Kim cut a ribbon at the ceremony on Friday and people who have attended the event, burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for Kim. Reports say that Kim inspected the facility and was briefed about the entire production processes.

Reports say, Kim with deep emotion said that his grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il would be greatly pleased if they heard the news that the modern phosphatic fertilizer factory has been built. Kim was accompanied by top officials of North Korea, his sister, and close adviser, Kim Yo Jong.

Kim attended a meeting of the ruling Worker's Party politburo on April 11 and after that, he was not seen in public. He also missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim II Sung on April 15 and this gave rise to numerous speculations about the health of Kim.

Various unconfirmed reports about the health condition and his whereabouts followed. However, the officials in South Korea and the US expressed doubt over the reports.

Also Read: Six ‘Shramik Special’ Trains To Ferry Stranded Migrants!