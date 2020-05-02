HYDERABAD: The deadly coronavirus is creating panic across the world and the number of people dying out of COVID-19 is also increasing with each passing day. The United States, UK, Italy, Spain, etc are some of the worst-affected countries in the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, a total of 1,070,032 people have been infected with coronavirus in the world and it claimed 63,000 lives so far in the United States. A new study from Minnesota-based Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) has said that coronavirus may last 18 to 24 months.

They recommended that the US has to prepare for the second big wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter. Researchers say that COVID-19 is just five months old no one has any immunity.

The length of the pandemic will likely to be 18 to two years, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population. The report says that the government agencies and health care delivery organisations need to sketch out strategies to provide maximum protection for the health care workers and the people when the disease peaks.

The report further said that no one exactly knows the behaviour of the virus and scientists across the globe are working to develop vaccine as soon as possible. The researchers say that three scenarios are possible in the US.

In the first scenario, “The first wave of Covid-19 in spring 2020 is followed by a series of repetitive smaller waves that occur through the summer and then consistently over a one- to two-year period and a gradual decrease will be witnessed sometime in 2021.”

In the second scenario, “The first wave of Covid-19 is followed by a larger wave in the fall or winter and in 2021 there will be one or more smaller waves. "

In the third scenario, “The first wave of COVID-19 in spring 2020 is followed by a "slow burn" of ongoing transmission and this likely would not require the reinstitution of mitigation measures, although cases and deaths will continue to occur."

