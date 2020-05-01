Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for COVID-19. Mishustin was given the role of prime minister in January and was actively involved in Russia's battle against coronavirus.

Russian TV showed Mishustin telling President Vladimir Putin of his diagnosis. He is the first senior politician to get infected with the coronavirus. Mishustin will now go into self-isolation and he suggested Putin that first deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov should take his place.

President Putin told Mishustin that "what's happening to you can happen to anyone and I've always been saying this."

Putin further added that, "You are a very active person. I would like to thank you for the work that has been done so far."

Mishustin urged all the Russians to take care of themselves and stay at home as an 11-day, extended May holiday begins. The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases stand at 106k and nearly 1,073 people died out of COVID-19 infection.

