North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's missing the birth anniversary of his grandfather and the founder of North Korea, Kim II Sung has lead to many speculations over the whereabout's and health of Kim.

South Korean officials said on Tuesday that the fear of catching the coronavirus could have kept North Korean leader Kim Jong Un away from state ceremonies.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees North Korea engagement, told lawmakers that Kim's absence from the ceremonies is not uncommon. He further added that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Korea and the country has taken strict measures to head off an outbreak.

He asserted that it is true that Kim had never missed the anniversary celebrations of Kim II Sung, since he took power, but many events including celebrations and a banquet had been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

US President Donald Trump said that he would not elaborate on the health condition of Kim but he knows how Kim is doing and hopes he is fine.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also added that he was paying close attention to the developments in North Korea.

Chad O’Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea said that it would “puncture a hole in the state media narrative of how this crisis has been perfectly managed.” “If he is merely trying to avoid infection, it should theoretically be very easy to release photos or videos of a healthy-looking Kim,” he said.

According to 38North, a Washington based North Korea monitoring project, said that a train belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been spotted at a resort town on April 21 and April 23.

Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea in 2016, said that the train could be a deception tactic used by North Korea to mask Kim’s movements. North Korean media reports say that Kim is still carrying out his duties. (Inputs from agencies)

