WASHINGTON: Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed Jo Biden’s presidential candidacy on Tuesday. ‘’I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Ms. Clinton said during a live video conference with the former vice president.

As the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to lead a major party''s ticket. Her endorsement is the latest sign of the Democratic Party rallying around its nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in the fall.

Several other leaders from across the party''s ideological spectrum have also backed Biden in recent weeks, including Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a leading progressive.

Hillary Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, has not yet publicly endorsed Biden and has kept a lower profile during the Trump era. (Source:AP)

Also Read: US Presidential Race: Bernie Sanders Makes Way For Joe Biden