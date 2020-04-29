US President Donald Trump asserted that they are doing persuasive investigations against China. In a White House news conference on Monday, he said that they are not happy with the whole situation and China.

The deadly coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and the communist country has come under increased scrutiny for withholding the severity of coronavirus infection.

Trump said that, "There are a lot of ways you can hold Chinese accountable. We are doing very serious investigations. And we are not happy with China. We are not happy with that whole situation. Because we believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly, and it wouldn't have spread all over the world."

To a question about a German Newspaper's alleged invoice of $160 billion to China for coronavirus damage, Trump answered that they could do something much easier than that.

The US president asserted that "Germany's looking at things, and we're looking at things, and we're talking about a lot more money than Germany's talking about. We haven't determined the final amount yet. It's very substantial. If you look at the world, I mean, this is worldwide damage. This is damage to the U.S., but this is damage to the world."

Speaking about the financial relationship of the US with China before the coronavirus outbreak, Trump said that "If you look prior to this virus, the deficit was coming way down under my administration because I put massive tariffs on China. We took in tens of billions of dollars, gave some of it to the farmers who were unfairly targeted by China. Nobody's ever done that before. We never took in 10 cents from China. Now all of a sudden, I think you know very well, we've taken in tens of billions of dollars. I helped the farmers by giving them, two years ago, $12 billion, all coming from China. And we had plenty of leftover, too. And then the following year, $16 billion, and this year we're also going to help our farmers."

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the world stands at 3.11M and a total of 217K deaths have been reported so far. The United States is one of the most affected country with coronavirus.

A total of 56,000 people died out of COVID-19 and over 10 lakh people have been infected with the coronavirus. The leaders of US, the UK, and Germany believe that the unfortunate deaths of so many people and destruction of the global economy could have been avoided, if China had informed the world about the virus in its early phases. (Inputs from agencies)

