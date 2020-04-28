China is the country where the deadly coronavirus has taken its birth. It is one of the countries which was severely affected by the virus but now the situation is in control in China.

Slowly, life in China is returning to normalcy but maintaining social distancing is very important to contain the spread of the virus. After a long hiatus, students of China are going to schools.

First graders in Hangzhou Elementary School are seen wearing headgears. All the students in the class are wearing masks and DIY hats with 3-foot-long horizontal plumes extending on either side.

A twitter user Eileen Chengyin Chow shared the pictures of students wearing headgears. She tweeted as, "First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear. The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposed to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court, so social distancing was in fact their original function!"