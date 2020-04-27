WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump said that people call him the “hardest working president”. He claimed that he has done more work in his first tenure than any other president in US history.

Continuing his attacks on media, Trump took to his twitter and wrote, "The people that know me and know the history of our country say that I am the hardest working president in history. I don't know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The fake news hates it!"