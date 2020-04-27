WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump said that people call him the “hardest working president”. He claimed that he has done more work in his first tenure than any other president in US history.
Continuing his attacks on media, Trump took to his twitter and wrote, "The people that know me and know the history of our country say that I am the hardest working president in history. I don't know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The fake news hates it!"
Taking a jibe on media, in another tweet, he wrote: "I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven't left the White House in many months (except to launch hospital ship comfort) in order to take care of trade deals, military rebuilding, etc, and then I read a phony story in the failing NYTimes about my work.”
Trump further criticized media and said, "lawsuits should be brought against all, including the fake news organizations to rectify this terrible injustice."
The American media attacked Trump after he suggested that medical experts could explore ways of using disinfectants or ultraviolet light to treat coronavirus patients through injection or a cleanse. However, he later clarified that his remarks were "sarcastic" in nature.
The number of coronavirus cases have been surging in the US with more than 957,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 54,435 fatalities.
Also Read: Looking Into Reports Coronavirus ‘Escaped’ From Wuhan Lab: Donald Trump