The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 190 countries and territories and it has been declared as the pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The number of confirmed corona positive cases across the world crossed the 2.8 million mark and over 200,000 deaths have been reported so far.

Coronavirus took its birth in Wuhan, China in 2019. The first death linked to COVID-19 was reported on January 10 in Wuhan. According to the reports, it took 91 days to cross the 1,00,000 death mark and a further 16 days to reach 200,000. Here is the list of the worst-affected countries across the world.

United States: It is one of the worst affected countries in the world. The country has reported 939,053 cases and 53,816 deaths as of Sunday.

Spain: A total of 223,759 people have been infected with coronavirus and 22,902 deaths took place in Spain. It has been one of the countries worst hit in the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has reported its lowest daily death toll in more than a month on Sunday. The government is going to ease the restrictions on coronavirus lockdown very soon. A strict lockdown has been imposed from March 14 in Spain and the state of emergency was extended till May 9.

Italy: There are 195,351 corona positive cases in Italy and 26,384 deaths have been reported so far. There has been a decrease in the death toll since March 17. Lombardy in Italy is one of the hardest-hit regions and a total of 72,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus.

France: A total of 161,644 cases and 22,614 deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in France. The country is witnessing a decrease in the number of patients in hospitals or in need of intensive care beds due to COVID-19.

Germany: The country has started diagnostics early and on a broad scale. The data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported that the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 152,438.

United Kingdom: The number of death reported due to coronavirus in the UK has crossed over 20,000 and it is in a dangerous stage. A total of 153K has been infected with the coronavirus. PM Boris Johnson who has been tested positive for COVID-19, got cured and is back to work. There are no signs of lifting of lockdown in the country.

China: The country where the pandemic has started. The country has 84,338 corona positive cases and 4,632 people died out of COVID-19. Zero cases have been reported on Sunday.

