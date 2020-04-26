WONSON: A US-based monitoring project in a media report on Saturday said that a special train was spotted parked at a "leadership station", exclusively reserved for use of Kim Jong Un's family, at a resort town Wonsan on April 21 and 23, amid international speculation over the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health, an international news agency reported.

Satellite images of the same were reviewed by 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. The group also used the probability factor and said it could be his train. "The train's presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country's eastern coast," the report said, as reported by an international news agency reported.



Earlier, another report claimed that China has dispatched a team, including medical experts to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.



Especially on April 15, when Kim missed the birthday celebration of Kim Il Sung, Kim's grandfather and North Korea's founding father, speculations were rife. US media house CNN on Tuesday said that the US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea's leader is in grave danger after undergoing surgery.



Kim had last appeared on April 11 to preside a meeting on COVID-19 outbreak and elected his sister Kim Yo Jong as an alternate member to the political bureau of the ruling Workers' Party, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. (Source:Reuters)

