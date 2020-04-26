RIYADH: King Salman, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques of Mecca and Madina has issued an order Sunday to lift coronavirus lockdown partially across the Kingdom from April 26, until May 13.

The King’s order was based on recommendation by relevant health authorities to enable the return of some economic activities as well as to relieve citizens and residents on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

As per the royal order, the curfew has partially been lifted in all regions of the Kingdom. Resident of all cities across the Kingdom will be allowed to venture out between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except in Makkah where a 24-hour curfew would continue to remain in force.

Reportedly, the order allows the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which include wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls. They can operate for two weeks, beginning from Wednesday, April 29 until May 13.

However, certain shops within malls like beauty parlors, barber salons, gyms, cinemas, and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

According reports, the security agencies are also instructed to ensure that all the precautionary measures are followed across the Kingdom where the curfew is lifted partially.

The firms which violate the regulations and instructions of royal order, will be closed down in accordance with the procedures and penalties will be imposed on flouters, reports said.

