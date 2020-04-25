WASHINGTON: With fatalities count in the United States at 51,000, the country accounts for more than one fourth of the global COVID-19 deaths and over one-third of the total number of people infected with the deadly virus.

The United States, which has been the worst hit by coronavirus alone accounts the highest number so far; wherein more than 9.2 lakh Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

In fact, it has recorded more cases than the next six countries combined: Spain (219,764), Italy (192,994), France (159,495), Germany (154,545), United Kingdom (144,635) and Turkey (104,912).

The coronavirus pandemic that started from Wuhan City in China in November, 2019 has so far killed more than 1,95,000 people across the world and infected more than 27 lakh.

However, the death rate in the country is much lower than the other countries. The US is followed by Italy (25,969), Spain (22,524), France (22,245), and United Kingdom (19,506). In the US, New York accounts for the largest number of fatalities (17,671) with 271,890 confirmed cases.

President Donald Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus, “Nationwide the per cent of tests that come back positive has declined very significantly.”

Trump, had earlier in the day, signed a Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act providing USD 320 billion to keep American workers on the payroll. More than 80 million Americans have already received their payment USD 3400 for a typical family of four.

