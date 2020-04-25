RIYADH: Saudi Arabia puts an end to flogging as a form of punishment, states a document from the top court of the Kingdom. Flogging is the act of beating the human body with special implements such as whips, lashes, rods, switches, the cat o' nine tails, the sjambok, the knout, etc

The punishment will be replaced by sentencing to jails or fines, or a mixture.

This decision was taken sometime this month by the General commission for the Supreme Court.

"The decision is an extension of the human rights reforms introduced under the direction of King Salman and the direct supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bil Salman," the document said.

Flogging has been applied to punish a variety of crimes in Saudi Arabia.

Right groups have documented past cases in which Saudi judges have sentenced criminals to flogging for a range of offences, including public intoxication, harrasment and extramarital sex.

Other forms of corporal and capital punishment, such as amputation for theft or beheading for murder and terrorism offences, have not yet been outlawed.

