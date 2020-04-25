RIYADH: The holy month of Ramadan began on Friday amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. This has led to Saudi Shutting down most of Islam’s holiest sites. With no Visitors, this is the first time Mecca and Madina will bare a deserted look, during the season of Ramadan.

In a rarest of rare occurrence in Islam's 1,400-year-old, Mecca's Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, the religion's two holiest locations, will be closed to the public during the fasting period.

The crescent appeared on Thursday night in Saudi Arabia. Prayers at Mecca on the first evening of Ramadan on Thursday were restricted to clerics, security staff and cleaners, in a ceremony that was broadcasted live on television.

Take a look at aerial view of Mecca and Madina shared by one of the news agencies on Twitter.