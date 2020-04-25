NEW DELHI: China has dispatched a team, including medical experts to North Korea to advise North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a report by an international news agency. The trip holds significance amid reports of Kim's deteriorating health.

A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department, which deals with the neighbouring country, left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, the agency reported.

A Seoul-based website called Daily NK on April 12 had reported that Kim was hospitalised hours before his cardiovascular procedure. It also that his health deteriorated since August owing to smoking, obesity and overwork. Especially on April 15, when Kim missed the birthday celebration of Kim Il Sung, Kim's grandfather and North Korea's founding father, speculations were rife.

US media house CNN on Tuesday said that the US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea's leader is in grave danger after undergoing a surgery.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had wished the leader good health. Trump, however, did not confirm or deny news reports that the North Korean leader was ailing and that his health was in grave danger.

"Well, these are reports that came out, and we don't know. I've had a very good relationship with him. I wish him well because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that's a very serious condition, as you know,” Trump told reporters.

“I just have to say to Kim Jong-un I wish him very good luck... I mean, they came out with very, very serious medical reports. Nobody's confirmed that. It was CNN that came out, so when CNN comes out with a report I don't place too much credence in it,” Trump said.

Kim had last appeared on April 11 to preside a meeting on COVID-19 outbreak and elected his sister Kim Yo Jong as an alternate member to the political bureau of the ruling Workers' Party, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

