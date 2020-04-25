President Donald Trump's latest musing about injecting disinfectants such as bleach to fight the coronavirus triggered a lot of outcry from the people. Trump claimed that he asked journalists a question sarcastically to see what would happen.
The president during a coronavirus press briefing said, "It knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
The White House said that the president's comments had been misrepresented by the media and he was speaking sarcastically. But many Americans apparently were taking the comments of the president as more than sarcastic.
The company that makes Lysol and Dettol, Reckitt Benckiser said in a statement that, "We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”
Clorox Co declared that, “Bleach and other disinfectants are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances."
