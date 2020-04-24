HONG KONG: Did China revise the number of coronavirus cases as per its convenience and hide actual figures? New studies say that China could have reported over 2.32 lakh COVID-19 cases by mid-February -- more than four times of what was officially announced -- if it had followed a broader criterion to count the total number of infections. University of Hong Kong researchers, who conducted a study on the criteria applied by China in counting number of virus cases stated this in a report released recently.

According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China stood at 82,798 with 4,632 fatalities as of Wednesday. China has faced severe criticism from the US and other European countries over under-reporting of coronavirus cases and an alleged cover-up.

On April 17, China revised the death toll in virus epicentre Wuhan by 50 per cent to 1,290 additional fatalities, taking the city's total toll to 3,869.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wuhan was revised to 50,333 an increase of 325, according to an official announcement on April 16. The Wuhan Municipal Headquarters explained the revision, saying they were in accordance to laws and regulations as well as the principle of being responsible to history, the people and the deceased.