GENEVA: "Make no mistake, we have a long way to go. Coronavirus will be with us for a long time. There is no question that stay at home orders and other physical distancing measures have successfully suppressed transmission in many countries," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference from Geneva.

"Most countries are in the early stages of their epidemics. And some, which were affected early in the pandemic, are now starting to see a resurgence in the number of cases," he added.

He also insisted that the UN health agency had declared a global emergency in good time on January 30 for countries to prepare and plan their response.

COVID-19 has infected more than 2.6 million people around the world and a total of 1,83,027 people have died due to coronavirus, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India recorded 20,471 confirmed cases; total death toll at 652, more than 15,859 active cases and 3,959cured/discharged cases. (PTI)

