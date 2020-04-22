As the coronavirus infection has engulfed the world and frontline workers like medical staff, police, sanitation workers and other essential service providers are battling against the virus day and night putting their lives into risks. People all over the world including WHO are finding many creative ways to thank the real heroes.

To show their gratitude towards them, many people have clapped their hands to them while many paid tribute to workers in their way either by singing or by writing notes for frontline workers.

Recently, a pilot who was carrying medical supplies from China to Iceland thanked the healthcare workers in the most unique way. He drew a heart shape in the sky over the hospitals in the capital city Reykjavik to show his gratitude towards the health workers who are battling against the global pandemic.

As per the reports, he doodled the shape of a heart in the sky above two of the hospitals in the capital of Iceland in a bid to thank the frontline workers of the country.

A photo of the same has been shared on the internet which is going viral now. Have a look: