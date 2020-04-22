WASHINGTON: After US President Donald Trump announced that he was shutting the country to legal immigration temporarily through an executive order. The “pause” he referred to would be in effect for 60 days, he clarified, after which the need for an extension or alternation would be reviewed “based on economic conditions at the time”. Under questioning, he confirmed that he might then decide to add a further 30 days or more.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Donald Trump tweeted on Monday night.