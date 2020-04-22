ANKARA: The most popular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man has now become a real-life superhero. With his Spider-man costume, Burak Soylu of Antalya in Turkey is helping citizens with their groceries and essential items amid lockdown.

The main aim of this reallife spiderman is to help those who are in need and boost morales as the "Stay Home" advisory continues in coronavirus-hit Turkey.

Soylu climbs up balconies to listen to the needs of senior citizens, hand-picks fruit and vegetables for the needy and supply it to them.