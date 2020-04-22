GENEVA: The World Health Organisation(WHO) on Tuesday said that there is no proper evidence to suggest that the coronavirus was either maninipulated or produced in a laboratory. Reports say that the novel coronavirus has been originated in animals.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib in a Geneva news briefing said that "All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else."

She further added that it was not clear how the virus came from bats to humans and said that there had certainly been an intermediate animal host. She didn’t respond to a request whether there are any chances for the virus to escape from the lab. Earlier, The Wuhan Institute of Virology has told the virus was neither synthesised in the lab nor escaped from the lab.

The US President Donald Trump told that a special team will be sent to China to investigate on coronavirus. Trump also announced that they are going to suspend funding to UN agency over covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before its spread across the world.

Reacting to Trump's decision to suspend funding to UN agency over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said: "We are still assessing the situation about the announcement by President Trump ...and we will assess the situation and we will work with our partners to fill any gaps." She further asserted that it is very important to continue what they are doing not only for COVID but for many other health programmes.

She further added that the WHO was 81 percent funded for the next two years as of the end of March, referring to its $4.8 billion biennial budget. The biggest donor is United States and other big contributors are the Gates Foundation and Britain. (Inputs from agencies)

