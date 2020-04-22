NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer Gene Deitch, who is best known for directing popular cartoons like Tom & Jerry and Popeye died at the age of 95, in Prague on Thursday.



Reportedly, Gene's death was not associated to coronavirus but due to age-related illness



Deitch was nominated for three Academy Awards. He was first nominated for a Best Short Film (Animated) Oscar in 1958 for ‘Sidney’s Family Tree’, a six-minute animated movie, which he had co-produced and directed. In 1961, he won an Oscar in the same category for ‘Munro’, a nine-minute long Czechoslovak-American comedy. He was nominated twice in 1964 in the short animated film category for ‘Here’s Nudnik’ and ‘How to Avoid Friendship’.



He created some of his best works in Czechoslovakia’s capital, including Tom & Jerry and Popeye.



In 2003, the popular illustrator was honoured with the Winsor McCay Award for his lifelong contribution to animation.



Bollywood celebrities have also been paying tribute to Gene Deitch, who had made their childhood amazing by delivering some wonderful cartoons.



Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture where Deitch can be seen being hugged by his characters Tom and Jerry on his Instagram story.

The same pictures were also shared by Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah as at tribute to the animator.



Take a look at the Tweets: