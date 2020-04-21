LONDON: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya lost a crucial appeal against his extradition to India on Monday, with the UK High Court ruling that the ex-boss of Kingfisher Airlines did have a prima facie case to answer in the Indian courts over the alleged Rs 9,000-crore fraud associated with loans sought from Indian banks for his now defunct airline.

This ruling effectively clears the decks for Mallya’s extradition to India where he may have to face charges in the Indian courts.

He also has 14 days to apply for permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court, failing which he would formally be extradited to India within 28 days.

Meanwhile the former owner of defunct Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya tweeted that he is “naturally disappointed”, but will continue to pursue further legal remedies.

